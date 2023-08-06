SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Position Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,670 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $12,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1,768.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

NYSEARCA EBND opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

