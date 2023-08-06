SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,810 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up about 1.4% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.30% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 451.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 152,112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364,449 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.58 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $30.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.