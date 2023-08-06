Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.21). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 44.28%. The business had revenue of $188.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.60 million. On average, analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SRC opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $44.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.06.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

