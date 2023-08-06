Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Position Decreased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,292 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $10,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $2,252,790.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $297,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

