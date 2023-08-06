SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NYSE STEW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,631. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

SRH Total Return Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

