Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.43-$3.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.48 billion-$36.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.05 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.52.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $100.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,199,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

