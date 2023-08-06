Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,329 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 269,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 79,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.27.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of T opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

