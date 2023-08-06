Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Public Storage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA opened at $275.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.08. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.20.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

