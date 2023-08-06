Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 717 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,033,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 818,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after purchasing an additional 480,979 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3,235.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 346,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,582,000 after purchasing an additional 336,344 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $149.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.38, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.36. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $130.68 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -438.71%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

