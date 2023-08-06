Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 42,969 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after buying an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $158.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $160.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.94.

Walmart Profile



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.



