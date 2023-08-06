Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $80.88 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000630 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,130.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00285099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.35 or 0.00766717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013737 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.00549590 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00061374 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00121721 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 440,672,378 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.