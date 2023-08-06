Stellar Price Reaches $0.14 (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Stellar has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and $103.83 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,258 coins and its circulating supply is 27,347,754,309 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is an open-source, decentralized blockchain network designed to facilitate the transfer of money and other assets between people and institutions. It was created by Jed McCaleb and Joyce Kim in 2014 and is overseen by the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF). Stellar can support a wide range of use cases, including remittances, micropayments, mobile money, and mobile banking, and is an attractive option for those looking to transfer funds across borders quickly and efficiently. The network’s native cryptocurrency, the lumen (XLM), serves as a digital asset for denominating network requirements, and is required to meet minimum balance requirements and pay transaction fees. In addition, it can act as a medium of exchange between otherwise illiquid assets, making it easier to move money between users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

