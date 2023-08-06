StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
