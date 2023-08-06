StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Trading Up 3.0 %

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $41.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.47.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 333.16%. The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 81,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $56,372.31. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,649,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,326.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 183,479 shares of company stock valued at $133,583 and have sold 60,090 shares valued at $38,254. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

