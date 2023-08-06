StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AIRG. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Airgain Stock Up 2.3 %

AIRG opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.91. Airgain has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $8.83.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Airgain by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 570,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Airgain by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 716,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 26,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

