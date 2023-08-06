StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.11. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $445.37 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 13.04%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $118,547.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,709.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $118,547.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,709.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $162,633.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,531 shares of company stock worth $520,388 over the last 90 days. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Steel Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Steel Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

