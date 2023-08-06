StockNews.com Lowers NL Industries (NYSE:NL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NL Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

NL Industries Stock Performance

NL Industries stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.74. NL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

NL Industries Announces Dividend

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. NL Industries had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NL Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NL Industries by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NL Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NL Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NL Industries by 128.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

Featured Articles

