Suku Market Cap Tops $7.88 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Suku token can currently be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a total market capitalization of $7.88 million and $332,218.59 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Suku Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Suku

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

