Suncoast Equity Management Acquires 1,555 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises about 0.5% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ABC stock traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.33. 9,042,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,675. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.53 and its 200-day moving average is $170.37. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.79.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Insider Activity

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,730,565.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,824,233 over the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.