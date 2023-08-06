Suncoast Equity Management Buys 310 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in ITT were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,328,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,172,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $28,845,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

ITT stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.18. 597,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.95. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.51 and a 12-month high of $102.96.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

