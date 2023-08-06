Suncoast Equity Management Grows Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.86.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $196.92. The stock had a trading volume of 855,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,623. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

