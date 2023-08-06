Suncoast Equity Management Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

MSA Safety stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.18. 118,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,878. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.51. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $185.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.37. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 587.50%.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $223,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $223,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,543.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,741. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

