Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. Sunstone Hotel Investors also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.18-$0.21 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.57.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

SHO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.52. 4,368,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,177. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $243.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $107,000.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.