Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sunstone Hotel Investors also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.18-0.21 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SHO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. 4,368,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,177. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $243.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.93 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,655,000 after acquiring an additional 174,083 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,919,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,178,000 after acquiring an additional 93,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,865,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,987 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

Further Reading

