Susquehanna Boosts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $55.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut Match Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.77.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Trading Down 5.0 %

Match Group stock opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. Match Group has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $71.71.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $61,445. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Match Group by 92,835.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,632,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882,742 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 107,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $120,129,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $62,660,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.