Susquehanna Cuts Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $32.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPR. TD Cowen cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $38.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,851.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 567,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.