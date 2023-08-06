Susquehanna Lowers GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $82.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.81.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.68. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $46.52 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 283.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

