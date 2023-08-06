Susquehanna Lowers GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $82.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.81.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GFS opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.68. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $46.52 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 283.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.
About GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
