T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,425,000 after acquiring an additional 453,033 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,477,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,283,000 after acquiring an additional 82,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after buying an additional 436,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,473. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.64. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

