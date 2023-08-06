Talbot Financial LLC Acquires 1,776 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Talbot Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 1.6% of Talbot Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $200.92. 1,489,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.30.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,085 shares of company stock worth $2,337,726. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

