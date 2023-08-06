Talbot Financial LLC Acquires 618 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Talbot Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,053 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.5% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,199,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,979. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.25.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

