Talbot Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Talbot Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.9% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,335,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $728,625,000 after purchasing an additional 52,913 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,562,000 after purchasing an additional 242,658 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $438.54. 583,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $450.73 and its 200-day moving average is $454.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.