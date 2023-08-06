Talbot Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Talbot Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 2.6% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 86.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.62.

Shares of INTU remained flat at $496.98 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $514.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $463.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

