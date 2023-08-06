Tangible (TNGBL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $127,927.30

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Tangible has a market cap of $317.82 million and $127,927.30 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tangible has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $9.77 or 0.00033637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 9.90861214 USD and is up 21.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $282,899.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

