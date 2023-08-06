Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Stock Performance

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,481,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,469. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

