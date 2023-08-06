TD Securities Boosts Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$55.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an action list buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,175.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

