TD Securities Trims Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Target Price to $78.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 1.6 %

LPX traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.05. 1,161,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,074. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.73. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.19 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $417,059,000 after buying an additional 1,249,003 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 911,101 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $37,576,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $29,881,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

