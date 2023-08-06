Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion. Teleflex also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.00-13.60 EPS.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.88. The stock had a trading volume of 222,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.45 and its 200 day moving average is $246.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. Mizuho raised their price target on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CL King assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $270.00.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 95.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 63.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

