Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 87.8 %

Shares of TDS stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

