Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10-5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Tennant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.10-$5.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of TNC stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.71. 112,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,486. Tennant has a 12-month low of $56.04 and a 12-month high of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.70. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $336,664.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $297,248.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,944.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $336,664.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennant

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,966,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tennant by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 124,612 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Tennant by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,020,000 after purchasing an additional 59,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tennant by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after purchasing an additional 35,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tennant by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 33,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

