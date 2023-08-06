TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $150.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TFII. UBS Group upgraded TFI International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TFI International from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on TFI International from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TFI International from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.83.

TFI International Stock Down 0.9 %

TFII stock opened at $131.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day moving average of $114.89. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $85.86 and a fifty-two week high of $133.78.

TFI International Cuts Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TFI International by 1,481.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter valued at about $1,137,000. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 14.0% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in TFI International by 23.8% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 63,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

