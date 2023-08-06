TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Scotiabank

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered TFI International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna upgraded TFI International from a neutral rating to a positive rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial lowered TFI International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TFI International from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.83.

TFII opened at $131.23 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $85.86 and a 52-week high of $133.78. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.89.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.12). TFI International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $11,926,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth about $5,941,000. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,231,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

