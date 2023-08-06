TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$180.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$165.00 to C$180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$158.40.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Down 0.6 %

TFII stock opened at C$175.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$151.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$154.34. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$117.42 and a 52 week high of C$178.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28.

TFI International Increases Dividend

TFI International Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.