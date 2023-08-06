TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$180.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$165.00 to C$180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$158.40.
TFI International Stock Down 0.6 %
TFII stock opened at C$175.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$151.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$154.34. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$117.42 and a 52 week high of C$178.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
