The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 112.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,188 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,669 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $43,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BK opened at $45.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.