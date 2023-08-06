The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.70- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.69 billion. The Cigna Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $24.70 EPS.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,685. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.17. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $334.43.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,544 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 1,466.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

