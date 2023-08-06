The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.70- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.69 billion. The Cigna Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $24.70 EPS.

CI stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,685. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $334.43.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $4,705,544. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

