The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,609,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after acquiring an additional 298,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after buying an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 351,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,348,000 after buying an additional 239,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.77.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $164.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 396.64%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.