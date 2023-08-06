The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $79.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised Ingersoll Rand from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE IR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.91. 2,857,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,315. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.28. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

