The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $10.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.55% from the stock’s current price.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Argus upgraded Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of RKT opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $11.54.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.56 million. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $13,279,000. Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 928.6% in the first quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 248,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 224,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

