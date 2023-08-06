The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,650,142,000 after buying an additional 144,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,230,000 after purchasing an additional 89,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,224,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $727,754,000 after purchasing an additional 43,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $353.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.75 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,979,159 shares of company stock valued at $660,308,838 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.93.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.