The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Purchased by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. St. Joe accounts for about 1.5% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JOE. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 304.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter worth about $132,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

St. Joe Stock Performance

St. Joe Increases Dividend

Shares of JOE stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.36. 239,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,182. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $65.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Insider Transactions at St. Joe

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $200,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,128,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,855,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $200,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,128,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,855,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 16,600 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $763,766.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,928,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,938,274.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 589,100 shares of company stock valued at $35,812,340. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Featured Stories

